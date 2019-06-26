Media player
'I refused to marry Yahya Jammeh - then he raped me'
A 23-year-old former beauty queen in The Gambia, Fatou "Toufah" Jallow, has said she was raped by ex-President Yahya Jammeh when he was in office.
Her testimony is part of a Human Rights Watch and Trial International report that details another alleged rape and sexual assault by Mr Jammeh.
The BBC tried to contact Mr Jammeh, who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea, about the allegations. He did not respond, however a spokesman for his APRC party denied the accusations made against the former president.
