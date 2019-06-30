'I'm the snake man of Lagos'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lagos 'snake man' on his conservation battle
Mark Ofua, a Lagos-based veterinarian, has dedicated his life to saving animals and sharing knowledge on animal conservation.
He rescues distressed animals, treats them and returns them to the wild.
He says all animals deserve to live on this earth. His rescues include a female ball python whose eggs he helped incubate and hatch into snakelets that were later released into the wild.
Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi.
-
30 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window