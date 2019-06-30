'I'm the snake man of Lagos'
Lagos 'snake man' on his conservation battle

Mark Ofua, a Lagos-based veterinarian, has dedicated his life to saving animals and sharing knowledge on animal conservation.

He rescues distressed animals, treats them and returns them to the wild.

He says all animals deserve to live on this earth. His rescues include a female ball python whose eggs he helped incubate and hatch into snakelets that were later released into the wild.

Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi.

  • 30 Jun 2019