What is behind Mali's massacres?

Video

There have been numerous attacks in Mali in recent months, some ethnically driven, some carried out by jihadist groups.

Clashes between Dogon hunters and semi-nomadic Fulani herders are frequent.

Refugee groups report that, in the first half of 2019, five times more people were displaced in the country compared to the same period last year.

But how did this conflict come about, and what is being done to resolve it?

The BBC's West Africa Correspondent Louise Dewast explains.