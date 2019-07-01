My journey from binman to cup-winning coach

Media player
Afcon 2019: Morocco coach Herve Renard's journey from binman to bench
Herve Renard has won the Africa Cup of Nations with two countries: Zambia in 2012 and the Ivory Coast in 2015.
He is currently coaching Morocco at this year's Afcon in Egypt.
He spoke to BBC Sport Africa about transitioning from footballer to cleaner, before achieving success as a national football manager.
Video producers: Mark Sedgwick and Babacar Diarra
01 Jul 2019
