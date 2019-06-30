'They'll have to kill all of us!'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudan: Dying for the revolution
On 3 June Sudan's security forces opened fire on peaceful demonstrators calling for a civilian administration. Doctors said more than 120 people were killed. The authorities said 61 died.
The bloody crackdown left Sudan's streets quiet - until now.
Produced and filmed by Charlotte Pamment and Efrem Gebreab
30 Jun 2019
