Aircraft stowaways: 'Little chance of surviving'

Aircraft stowaways have 'little chance of surviving flight'
A vast majority of aircraft stowaways will die in the flight, according to aviation consultant Alastair Rosenschein.
A man died on a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to London, falling from the undercarriage of a plane into a garden in London.
Mr Rosenschein explained the dangers to BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
02 Jul 2019
