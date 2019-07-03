Dozens dead after Libya migrant centre attack

Media player
Libyan migrant centre attacked, dozens dead
Many people have died after a detention centre on the outskirts of Tripoli was hit by an airstrike, according to the Libyan government.
Most of the dead are believed to be sub-Saharan Africans attempting to reach Europe.
03 Jul 2019
