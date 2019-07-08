'Growing up with albinism was confusing'

Video

People with albinism in Africa often face discrimination, but this family is determined to see a change in how the society treats them.

Taiwo grew up with albinism, but his twin brother Kehinde did not have the genetic disorder.

Despite finding this confusing as children, the twins explain how they coped with the challenges of growing up as brothers with different skin colour.

And now they're determined to break some of the negative superstitious beliefs associated with the condition.

Video Journalist: Olufemi Gabriel for BBC News Yoruba.