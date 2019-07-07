Media player
Nairobi’s park is at risk of further land loss
Conservationist Reinhard Bonke is driven by his Christian faith, which has taught him to be a "custodian of the Earth". He explains how human development is threatening Nairobi’s National Park, the only safari park within a capital city anywhere in the world.
You can find out more about the young Kenyans driven by their faith to fight climate change by listening to this World Service Heart and Soul programme.
Producer: Sophia Smith Galer
07 Jul 2019
