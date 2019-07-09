First ever opera in Pidgin comes to Lagos

Video

West Africa’s most popular language Pidgin, a mix of English and local languages, is more likely to be heard on the streets than on the stage.

But in Nigeria’s capital Lagos, one woman is trying to change this.

An opera written entirely in Pidgin is being performed there for the first time.

We went to meet composer and performer Helen Epega.

