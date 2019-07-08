Betraying The Game: What happened next?
BBC Africa Eye's Betraying The Game: What happened next?

In 2018, BBC Africa Eye’s expose, Betraying the Game, led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a high-profile and controversial Ghanaian journalist, revealed the extraordinary scale of corruption in African football sending shock waves through the country.

One year later, the team follows up on what happened since the film was aired.

  • 08 Jul 2019
