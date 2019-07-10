Fashion designer cutting a future after war

Video

When Tabisha Esperance fled war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, all she could think about was safety for her and her family.

After settling the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, she started thinking about how to create a career.

She discovered she had a flair for design, and now proudly calls herself the "best fashion designer in Kakuma" and dreams one day working with Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade.

Video Journalists: Anne Okumu and Anthony Irungu.