'I don't write to fulfil expectations'
Caine Prize winner Lesley Nneka Arimah on books that inspire her

Lesley Nneka Arimah has won the Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story 'Skinned', about a parallel universe where single women go naked until they are married.

She tells BBC Africa about her writing and the books that inspire her.

  • 09 Jul 2019
