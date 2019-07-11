Meet the urban dancers of Dakar
Video

Senegal's urban dancers featuring in a documentary film

A documentary film is taking a look at Senegal's vibrant urban dance scene.

The film, which is being shown across Europe, features dance styles including afro-pop and krump.

The documentary is part of a series which is celebrating dance around the world.

