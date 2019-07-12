'We dream of reuniting Egypt national team'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Egypt's women footballers dream of reuniting national team

Egypt's matches at the Africa Cup of Nations were watched by huge crowds.

But the women’s national team hasn’t played a game since 2016 and is now unranked by Fifa.

But these three Egyptian footballers told BBC News Arabic why are fighting for proper recognition of the women's game in their country and hope to reunite the national team.

Video producers: Sara Abou Bakr and Alma Hassoun.

  • 12 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'I hid my football boots from my parents'