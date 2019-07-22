How to succeed at business in a refugee camp
Video

Refugee entrepreneurs flourish in Kakuma camp

Kakuma in north-western Kenya has an annual economy of over $56m (£44m), with a customer base of over 180,000 people.

Whether selling electricity, fish or data, these entrepreneurs are thriving in Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp.

Video journalists: Anthony Irungu & Anne Okumu.

