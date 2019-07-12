Sudan’s livestream massacre

Video

There was a massacre of protesters on the streets of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum on 3 June 2019. This is the story of that massacre, told through the phone cameras of those who kept filming, even as they came under live fire.

BBC Africa Eye has analysed more than 300 videos shot in Khartoum that day. Using them, we bring you a shocking, street-level view of the violence - as well as testimony from men who say they took part in the attack and that it was planned from the top.