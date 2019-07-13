Aftermath of hotel attack in Somalia's Kismayo
Video

Kismayo attack: Aftermath of assault that killed dozens

At least 26 people including journalists and several foreigners died in the attack at the Asasey hotel in the southern Somali city of Kismayo.

A suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the hotel and gunmen then stormed the building.

Islamist group al-Shabab claimed the attack, the worst to hit Kismayo since they were forced out in 2012.

