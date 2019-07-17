Sudan sides shake hands on power-sharing

Video

A power-sharing deal has been signed by Sudan's deputy chief of the military council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and Ahmad al-Rabiah, leader of the Alliance for Freedom and Changes protest movement.

The deal was agreed after all-night talks between the military and the opposition. The signing took place in Khartoum in front of African mediators.

Under the plan, a rotating sovereign council will be established - with the military in charge for the first 21 months, before a civilian-run administration takes over ahead of elections.