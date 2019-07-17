Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudan sides shake hands on power-sharing deal
A power-sharing deal has been signed by Sudan's deputy chief of the military council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and Ahmad al-Rabiah, leader of the Alliance for Freedom and Changes protest movement.
The deal was agreed after all-night talks between the military and the opposition. The signing took place in Khartoum in front of African mediators.
Under the plan, a rotating sovereign council will be established - with the military in charge for the first 21 months, before a civilian-run administration takes over ahead of elections.
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window