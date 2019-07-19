'Being in the final is a dream come true'
Video

Sadio Mane: 'Being in Afcon final is a dream come true'

Senegal's striker Sadio Mane says he is looking forward to winning the Afcon final for his country.

The African Cup of Nations final will be decided on Friday night as Senegal and Algeria play in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

  • 19 Jul 2019