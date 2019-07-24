‘My son was killed in police custody’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ugandan Joyce Bikyahaga Namata's son died in police custody
Ronald Bikyahaga died as a result of injuries he received at Nabbingo Police Post in Uganda.
He was picked up at a film hall and dragged into the police cells, where he was found dead the following morning.
BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga and Gloria Achieng follow his mother's story as she continues to seek answers to what happened and compensation for her loss.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49075353/ugandan-joyce-bikyahaga-namata-s-son-died-in-police-custodyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window