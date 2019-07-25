Bobi Wine announces Uganda presidential bid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bobi Wine to run for Ugandan presidency

Ugandan MP Bobi Wine, a fierce critic of President Yoweri Museveni, has announced he will run for the presidency in 2021.

Bobi Wine became famous as a pop star, before moving into politics.

  • 25 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Bobi Wine returns to Uganda