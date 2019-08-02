‘I married my husband after he died'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Nigerian woman who married her husband after his death
Nigerian Chinyere Ikemefuna Orji joined her husband Ikemefuna's family after his death as part of an Igbo custom in south-eastern Nigeria.
When Felicia Orji's son died, she was determined to find a wife for him so that the family lineage could continue.
Video producers: Jessica Nwankwo and Chiemela Peter for BBC News Igbo.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49109902/the-nigerian-woman-who-married-her-husband-after-his-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window