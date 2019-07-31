How a GPS bracelet is saving babies' lives

Video

In some communities in rural Kenya, pregnant women move with their cattle, which means they can't always access maternal care.

Dahabu Adi, a lab technician at Kenya's Moyale hospital, created a GPS tracking system to help save the lives of pastoral women and their babies, after witnessing a lot of maternal and infant mortality because of lack of basic check-ups in remote areas.

The scheme has now helped more than 268 women and maternal and infant deaths have dropped.

Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu

Producer: Elias Mulugeta