How a GPS bracelet is saving babies' lives

How I save babies' lives using GPS trackers
In some communities in rural Kenya, pregnant women move with their cattle, which means they can't always access maternal care.
Dahabu Adi, a lab technician at Kenya's Moyale hospital, created a GPS tracking system to help save the lives of pastoral women and their babies, after witnessing a lot of maternal and infant mortality because of lack of basic check-ups in remote areas.
The scheme has now helped more than 268 women and maternal and infant deaths have dropped.
Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu
Producer: Elias Mulugeta
31 Jul 2019
