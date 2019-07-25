Google Maps: Is the new Nigerian accent good?

Media player
Google Maps: Lagosians react to the new Nigerian accent
The Google Maps navigation service now reads directions in English with a Nigerian accent.
BBC Africa spoke to drivers in Lagos to get their reaction to the new feature.
Video Journalists: Faith Ilevbare and Mark Sedgwick.
25 Jul 2019
