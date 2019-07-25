Google Maps: Is the new Nigerian accent good?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Google Maps: Lagosians react to the new Nigerian accent

The Google Maps navigation service now reads directions in English with a Nigerian accent.

BBC Africa spoke to drivers in Lagos to get their reaction to the new feature.

Video Journalists: Faith Ilevbare and Mark Sedgwick.

  • 25 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Google's Huawei ban: What impact for Africa?