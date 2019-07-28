My bamboo bikes are a 'sustainable luxury'
Video

Uganda's bamboo bikes: 'A sustainable luxury'

Meet Kasoma Noordin, from Kampala in Uganda, who makes high-end bicycles with a difference.

Rather than using metal or carbon, he makes his frames from a naturally strong and lightweight material that he grows himself: bamboo.

BBC Smart Money went to meet him.

Video producers: Jason Dunford and Jewel Kiriungi

