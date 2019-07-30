Boko Haram: A decade of terror explained

Video

It is exactly 10 years since the leader of of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, was killed in police custody.

His death sparked a campaign of terror in Nigeria that has left more than 30,000 people dead and displaced more than two million people.

The BBC’s Nigeria correspondent Mayeni Jones examines the roots of the Islamist militant group, its rise to global infamy and whether it will continue to be a force in the region in another decade’s time.

