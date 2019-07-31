'Tortured and abused’: The truth about Libya
'Tortured and abused’: One Somali woman's ordeal in Libya

"Leyla" recounts her detention in Libya at the hands of people smugglers and the government.

More than 500,000 migrants and refugees are estimated to be trapped in the war-torn country.

