Sudan schoolchildren fired on during protest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudan crisis: Schools suspended after student killings
The ruling military authorities ordered schools in Sudan to close their doors, the state news agency said.
It follows mass demonstrations in the country over the shooting dead of schoolchildren at a rally.
Protesting students gathered in cities including the capital Khartoum following the killings on Monday.
-
31 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49180484/sudan-crisis-schools-suspended-after-student-killingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window