Sudan schoolchildren fired on during protest
Sudan crisis: Schools suspended after student killings

The ruling military authorities ordered schools in Sudan to close their doors, the state news agency said.

It follows mass demonstrations in the country over the shooting dead of schoolchildren at a rally.

Protesting students gathered in cities including the capital Khartoum following the killings on Monday.

  • 31 Jul 2019