Ebola: One year on from DR Congo outbreak

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ebola: One year on from Democratic Republic Congo outbreak
A year since an Ebola outbreak was declared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 1,700 people have died.
The country has successfully dealt with nine previous outbreaks, but the current one has been difficult to bring under control. It's happening in an active conflict zone with a very mobile population, where some still deny the existence of the deadly disease.
The BBC's Senior Africa Correspondent Anne Soy has returned to the epicentre of the outbreak in Beni city.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49186147/ebola-one-year-on-from-democratic-republic-congo-outbreakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window