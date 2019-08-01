The medics facing violence for treating Ebola
Medics facing threats and violence in the fight against Ebola

More than 1,700 people have died in a year since the most recent Ebola outbreak was declared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo but some patients still refuse to be treated.

  • 01 Aug 2019