Could the menstrual cup eradicate period poverty in Kenya?

Video

Kenya is a pioneer when it comes to menstrual health management in Africa, being the first country in the region to give all schoolgirls free sanitary towels.

But local menstrual health educator Ebby Weyime thinks that a one-time donation of a menstrual cup would be cheaper long term - and that a reusable product would relieve the pressures of single-use products that damage the environment.

She’s developed her own menstrual cup which she sells and donates locally – but to spread the word, she has to first tackle cultural taboo around virginity and menstruation.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer