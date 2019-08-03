Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ebola outbreak: 'I'm not afraid of working with patients'
More than 1,800 people have died and at least 2,700 have been infected in the latest outbreak of Ebola in central Africa.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the crisis a public health emergency of international concern.
BBC Africa spoke to a Red Cross worker at a screening point in Mpongwe, Uganda.
-
03 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49212432/ebola-outbreak-i-m-not-afraid-of-working-with-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window