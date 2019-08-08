Bodybuilding in a backyard

Media player
Ghana's backyard bodybuilders
A group of bodybuilding enthusiasts are finding an alternative way to keep fit by setting up their own gym in a backyard in Ghana.
Most of the equipment in the gym in Akropong, southern Ghana, has been made from scrap metal.
BBC Sport Africa's Emeline Nsingi Nkosi went to see them at work.
08 Aug 2019
