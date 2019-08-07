Kenyan parliament speaker evicts MP with baby

Media player
Kenyan parliament speaker evicts MP Zuleika Hassan
Female MPs have walked out of Kenya's parliament in solidarity with a colleague who was ordered to leave because she had taken her five-month-old baby with her.
The Speaker of Parliament Christopher Omulele ordered the MP Zuleika Hassan to leave the chamber immediately and return without her baby.
07 Aug 2019
