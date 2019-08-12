Media player
Zimbabwe businessman: My shelves are empty
Victor Gurajen’s business in Zimbabwe is struggling in a dire economic environment.
He imports cosmetics and medical supplies but with limited access to foreign currency, his warehouse remains empty.
Fuel shortages and a lack of power also make life very difficult for the Harare-based businessman.
Video producer: Tendai Msiyazviriyo
12 Aug 2019
