Zimbabwe police break up protests

Zimbabwe protests: Police disperse opposition rally
Several people have been injured as police broke up an opposition demonstration in the centre of the Zimbabwean capital Harare.
The opposition MDC had called off the protest at the last minute after failing to overturn a government ban, but dozens of its supporters were already out in the streets.
Many people are unhappy about the government's handling of the economy, hit by power cuts and rising inflation.
16 Aug 2019
