Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Food for sport: African dishes for the win
Zambian sports nutritionist Linia Patel explains what sort of African dishes can help you prepare for a variety of sporting events.
African cuisine offers a varied and balanced diet which can help sportspeople prepare for a range of activities.
BBC Sport Africa reports.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window