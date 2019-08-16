Media player
Tanzania tanker explosion: Witnesses speak out
On 10 August 10, a fuel tanker in Tanzania exploded, killing over 70 people.
The BBC spoke to witnesses that recalled the events leading up to the devastating incident.
They say that some of those who arrived on the scene first tried to steal oil instead of rescue those trapped in the vehicle.
16 Aug 2019
