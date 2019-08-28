'Our app helps children go to school'

Video

Brain Squad, a group of five Nigerian girls, has invented an app that helps less privileged children go to school.

The app, Handsout, won the People’s Choice award at this year’s global Technovation competition in Silicon Valley, California. More than 19,000 teenage girls were featured.

Handsout allows people all over the world to easily donate to Nigerian children and their families to help them pay for school fees, stationary and medication.

Story from BBC What's New.