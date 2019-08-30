Fuse ODG: 'We need to redefine our history'
Fuse ODG: 'Why we must reject narratives portraying Africans as inferior'

Ghanaian Afrobeat star Fuse ODG says Africans must reject tired narratives portraying them as ''inferior''.

Fuse ODG, who grew up in both the UK and Ghana, also accuses the Western media of presenting Africa as ''poverty stricken'', with ''kids with flies around their mouths''.

The singer told BBC What's New? he thinks change should come through a school syllabus that teaches children the positive side of their history.

