'I taught myself taarab at the age of 65'
Maryam Mohammed Hamdani says she is the first woman to play taarab, a traditional style of music native to East Africa, in public in Zanzibar.

She says she wasn't able to learn as a child due to cultural restrictions, but now she is helping teach other women to play the music.

BBC What's New? went to meet her.

  • 31 Aug 2019
