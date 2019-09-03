The Malawian rapper demanding political change

Media player
Physix: Meet the Malawian rapper who wants political change
Physix has launched a political campaign demanding that the political establishment satisfy the needs of young people in Malawi.
He launched his activism through his music, which he says has a distinctly Malawian sound.
Video Journalist: Mark Sedgwick.
03 Sep 2019
