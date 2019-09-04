'I'm asked for sex in Nollywood auditions'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nollywood actress: 'I was asked for sex in exchange for roles in films'
Nene Nwayo is an actor trying to break into the Nigerian film industry, known as Nollywood.
In her short career so far, she says she's been asked for sex 10-15 times in exchange for roles, requests she's rejected outright.
She also has been told to lighten her skin, something else she refuses to do.
BBC Africa followed Nene as she continued to look for her big break.
Video Journalist: Joshua Akinyemi.
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49567977/nollywood-actress-i-was-asked-for-sex-in-exchange-for-roles-in-filmsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window