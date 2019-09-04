'I'm asked for sex in Nollywood auditions'

Video

Nene Nwayo is an actor trying to break into the Nigerian film industry, known as Nollywood.

In her short career so far, she says she's been asked for sex 10-15 times in exchange for roles, requests she's rejected outright.

She also has been told to lighten her skin, something else she refuses to do.

BBC Africa followed Nene as she continued to look for her big break.

Video Journalist: Joshua Akinyemi.