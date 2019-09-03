Kenya flood survivor: 'Water came from nowhere'
Hell's Gate flood survivor: 'Water came from nowhere'

A man who survived a flash flood that left seven people dead has spoken of his ordeal.

Ivraj Singh lost his wife and four other family members in the flood at Hell's Gate National Park in Kenya on Sunday.

He was forced to cling to rocks for more than a hour before he was eventually lifted to safety.

