Wole Soyinka likens UK PM Boris Johnson to Putin

Wole Soyinka: Commonwealth should investigate UK over Brexit
Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has called on Commonwealth members to investigate the United Kingdom.
He thinks that Prime Minister Johnson's decision to suspend parliament sets a bad example and could lead to their suspension from the Commonwealth.
He compared the British leader to Oliver Cromwell and Vladimir Putin.
04 Sep 2019
