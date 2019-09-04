'We demand action, we demand justice'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Africa anti-rape protesters: 'We demand action, we demand justice'

Hundreds of anti-rape protesters, mainly female, try to storm a conference centre in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town, where a World Economic Forum (WEF) event is being held.

  • 04 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Using dirty knickers to tackle rape