Mugabe - a lifetime in power
Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, has died age 95

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first post-independence leader, has died aged 95.

He won Zimbabwe's first election after independence, becoming prime minister in 1980. He abolished the office in 1987, becoming president instead.

Mr Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017.

  • 06 Sep 2019
