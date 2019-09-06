'Mugabe had a fanatical side to him'
'Mugabe had a fanatical side to him' - Lord Hain

Lord Peter Hain has told the BBC how he fell foul of Robert Mugabe when he was a minister in 1999.

Mr Mugabe, who was Zimbabwe's first prime minister after independence from the UK in 1980, has died aged 95.

Kenya-born Lord Hain, who grew up in apartheid South Africa, described the African leader as deeply homophobic and that he had a "fanatical side to him."

