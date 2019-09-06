'Mugabe was a hero and a dictator'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

People in Zimbabwe and South Africa react to Robert Mugabe's death

Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean independence icon turned authoritarian leader, has died aged 95.

The BBC gathered reaction from people in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Sep 2019